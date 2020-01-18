HUNTINGTON — Law enforcement officers have arrested a second individual wanted in connection with a Dec. 19, 2019, shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to the Ashland Police Department.
Caleb Vanmatre, 19, of Huntington, was taken into custody by the Huntington Police Department on Friday afternoon after a warrant was obtained in Boyd County for first-degree criminal facilitation to commit robbery.
John Anthony Posocco III, aka “Exxon Jon,” 23, of Huntington, was arrested on an attempted murder charge on Dec. 21 after turning himself in to the Huntington Police Department.
Police responded to a 911 hangup call at about 12:15 a.m. Dec. 19 from a residence along East Holt Street in Ashland. Police said a man had been shot in the head.
The victim was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His name was not released and officials gave no updates on his condition.
According to an update from the Ashland Police Department’s Facebook page, the case is still under investigation.