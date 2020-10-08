Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Obstructing an officer, 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.

Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Oct. 2, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Oct. 2, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.

Fraudulent schemes, 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Bridge Street.

Stolen auto, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of West 32nd Street.

Found property, 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 12th Avenue.

First-degree robbery, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.

First-degree arson, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Bridge Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Charles Matthew Cooper, 33, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $100,000.

Jacob Thomas Lawrentz, 29, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, DUI and no headlights. Bond was $50,500.

Elijah Malik Mundy, 18, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Mark Christopher Taylor, 26, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Michael Dale Ramsey, 36, was jailed at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

