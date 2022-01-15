COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Village of Coal Grove is without a police force as the entire department, which included a chief and three officers, put in resignations at the last village council meeting.
“The mayor and a councilman contacted me when they got the resignations,” Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said. “The sheriff has jurisdiction throughout the entire county.”
Lawless added that calls from the village will be taken on a priority basis, meaning emergency calls will still be handled as quickly as possible, but that more minor situations will most likely be delayed.
“Calls that aren’t emergencies will have delays that may be great or even be taken care of over the phone,” Lawless said. “We’re dealing with our own staffing issues here at the sheriff’s office and are down a couple officers ourselves. We’re going to do our best, but there will definitely be an adjustment that takes a little bit of time.”
Lawless said law enforcement agencies all over the country are having issues keeping officers and departments adequately staffed.
“We struggle every day, so I think this period will be kind of tough, but we’ll get through it,” he said. “I think this took the mayor and council by surprise. I believe they will be working diligently to try and get things fixed, but it might take a little time.”
Attempts to contact Coal Grove Mayor Gary Sherman and Coal Grove Village Councilman Andy Holmes were unsuccessful by press time Saturday.
