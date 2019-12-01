HUNTINGTON — It’s almost that time of year for Santa to make his way downtown, but this year he will be led by some of Huntington’s finest.
The 2019 Christmas Parade of Lights will descend on Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 7, with Police Chief Hank Dial and a few of his fellow officers serving as grand marshals.
The parade is hosted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Live Committee, held this year on the first Saturday of December.
The annual parade will begin on 4th Avenue at 12th Street and continue to 8th Street. The parade will turn right onto 8th Street and then right onto 3rd Avenue, where it will end at Pullman Square.
There will be a contest for best float, and all floats must be outfitted with Christmas lights. The floats will be judged based on creativity and originality, float design and incorporation of lights.
Parade participants will walk along the parade route to pass out candy to children. Because of safety reasons, candy will not be thrown from the parade floats and vehicles.
Attendees can stay warm inside with a cup of hot chocolate at Huntington’s Kitchen, located at 911 3rd Ave., which will offer free hot chocolate from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Chef Marty Emerson will host a hot chocolate bar for children of all ages.
Lineup for the approved parade participants will begin at 3:15 p.m. and the parade will step off promptly at 5:30 p.m. Participants will be placed in order once they arrive at the lineup area, near the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and 4th Avenue.
Dutch Miller Auto, the city of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission, Walmart and others are sponsoring the event.