HUNTINGTON — After an officer’s retirement in the Huntington Police Department, several officers move up in rank.
The Policemen’s Civil Service Commission certified promotions for four officers following the retirement of a captain. Lt. Mike Chornobay said the promotion candidates were selected by Mayor Steve Williams, were next in line on the standing eligibility promotional list and met all standards for promotion, which includes medical standards.
The officers are now:
Capt. Christopher Merritt
Lt. Joshua Coffey
Sgt. Joseph Koher
Cpl. Casey Williamson
The commission also reviewed test scores from new applicants. The police department held two testing dates for new recruits at the end of August. The passing score set by the commission was 66, which made 14 applicants eligible to move on to the background and investigation phase of the testing process.
