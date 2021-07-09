HUNTINGTON — The Policemen’s Civil Service Commission considered Huntington Police Department promotions at its Friday meeting.
Seven officers were on the agenda to be considered for promotion, pending their medical examinations. All promotions were approved. Sgt. Mike Chornobay, who will soon become a lieutenant in the department, presented the names for the commission’s consideration.
The promotions were:
- Lt. Larry Zimmerman to the rank of captain.
- Sgt. Mike Chornobay to the rank of lieutenant.
- Cpls. John Weber and Stephanie Coffey to the rank of sergeant.
- Patrolmen Daniel Mulvaney, Kyle Quinn and Randy Spears to the rank of corporal.
Chornobay said a promotions ceremony will be held to recognize the new ranks. He also requested that the commission set a new meeting date to discuss promotions for two positions, sergeant and corporal, as a current sergeant is expected to retire later this month.
The Huntington Police Department is accepting applications for police officers. The next testing date is Aug. 28.