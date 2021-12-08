HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department said Wednesday the investigation into missing infant Angel Nichole Overstreet remains ongoing.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder released a statement regarding the investigation Wednesday, saying it remains active. No new information about the investigation was released.
“The Huntington Police Department would like to thank the public for their continued support in our investigation into the disappearance of Angel Nichole Overstreet, the infant missing since early May 2021,” Colder said. “For this investigation, we have partnered not only with the public, but also with the Kentucky State Police; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office; Olive Hill (KY) Volunteer Fire Department; Carter County (KY) Attorney Brian Hayes; David Castle, the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Response Team coordinator; and the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center.”
Colder encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact HPD at 304-696-4420 or contact the department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
Angel Overstreet was reported missing when she was 3 months old. Police were notified by West Virginia Child Protective Services in May after they had been asked to follow up with Shannon Overstreet, who was believed to be her father, over custody issues in Kentucky. But Overstreet told Huntington police and CPS he had given the child to CPS two weeks earlier.
No record of such transfer was found, and police believe the child was last in his custody May 1.
Several search warrants were executed in the weeks after her disappearance was reported. In June, law enforcement went silent after concluding a search of a Carter County, Kentucky, pond for clues. Huntington police did not disclose what, if anything, had been found.
The pond was drained so investigators could search the water and the surface below for evidence in the infant’s disappearance. Police said anything recovered in the search will be analyzed to assess its evidentiary value, then-Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said.
Cornwell said the Kentucky State Police had executed a search warrant, with assistance from the Huntington Police Department and FBI, on property owned by Shannon Overstreet, who police call a “person of interest” but not a suspect in the case.
Overstreet was jailed at Western Regional Jail on unrelated charges around that time and has remained there since.
Angel Overstreet is described as a white infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck. Anyone who has information about the Overstreets during that time, especially from May 2-10, is asked to contact HPD.
Angel would now be about 10 months old.