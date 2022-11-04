HUNTINGTON — Huntington police believe an altercation between bar staff and intoxicated patrons in downtown Huntington early Friday led to a neighboring restaurant’s employee getting shot.
According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, Huntington Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 4th Avenue just after 3 a.m. Friday for reports of a fight. Before they arrived, shots had been fired outside of Premier Pub & Grill.
Criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said the incident resulted in a stray bullet striking D.P. Dough employee Joseph Bryan in the head. Bryan was taken to an area hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday.
By noon Friday, police arrested Kristopher Jason Brown, 21, of Huntington, who was charged with nine felonies: seven counts of wanton endangerment and one count each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Brown was taken to Western Regional Jail.
The man suspected of driving the vehicle from which the assailant shot the gun was arrested around 5 p.m. Friday. Gavin Scott Bailey, 20, of Huntington, was charged with the two felonies of aiding and abetting a malicious wounding and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The criminal complaints said Brown and his friends were intoxicated when they got into an altercation with staff members before being escorted from the establishment. The criminal complaint said Brown then hit a staff member in the face before fleeing to a vehicle, where he entered the front passenger side.
The vehicle drove eastbound along 4th Avenue. As it passed the bar, Brown pulled out a firearm, shooting seven times toward Premier and the neighboring D.P. Dough business, the complaint said.
The released details are similar to those from a shooting that injured seven people Jan. 1, 2020, at the Kulture Hookah Bar just a block away.
Friday’s incident is not the first at D.P. Dough. In 2018, Antonio Newson, 42, pleaded guilty to shooting the owner of the establishment after a dispute broke out between the two earlier that year. Newson left the scene, threatening to return with a gun — a promise he kept.
Friday’s shooting is the second reported outside of Premier in less than six months. David Barreto was indicted by a Cabell County grand jury earlier this year on felony charges stemming from the March 26 shooting of Justin Bradley and Lanise Manning outside the bar.
Asked how the bar was able to reopen after the March shooting, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said that was something he was trying to figure out.
Williams said Premier had been reopened for a few weeks before Friday’s incident. Often, problematic businesses will find loopholes — like changing ownership on paper to get through red tape to reopen — but change nothing about their operation, he said.
“We need to shut this down, if for nothing else to send a message to every other bar that we’re not putting up with it,” he said. “And to anybody who seeks to be in downtown Huntington, we’re going to make sure that this area is safe.”
Williams said city attorneys have started reviewing options to prevent the bar from opening again. A possible option would be declaring the property a public nuisance, a process with which the city has found success in the past.
City officials met with officials from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration early Friday morning who suspended the business’s liquor license for 12 days as the criminal and ABCA investigations continue. After meeting with the officials, Williams believes the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is on the same page as the city.
Investigations like Friday’s have a lot of moving parts, and the key to prevent future incidents is communication, Williams said.
Williams said the city has been working for more than two years to address holes in its system.
Those fixes included hiring former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial as the city manager to improve communications between different entities working under the city’s umbrella and beyond.
“We didn’t have those lines of communication wide open back in 2020,” he said. “But we had the ABCA commissioner on the phone with us this morning. This is a totally different world that we’re dealing with in how we address these issues in 2022 versus 2020.”
While Williams identifies as a gun enthusiast, he said there are people who shouldn’t have access to weapons.
“Anybody can just walk around, pack a gun and not have a license to demonstrate they are a responsible gun owner. That’s a huge problem,” he said. “I challenge those who are gun enthusiasts to help us figure out how to make sure that the idiots don’t get these guns.”
The first thought on Williams’ mind was the employee who was working his job and now is fighting for his life in a hospital, he said.