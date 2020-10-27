HUNTINGTON — A couple arrested in a West Huntington drug raid earlier this month estimated they had sold about $2.66 million in heroin from their home over a two-year conspiracy, police said.
Lyndell Nicola Boling, 37, and Shawn Evertt Gilkerson, 39, were arrested Oct. 15 at their home at 1304 Jefferson Ave. and charged in Cabell County Magistrate Court with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. However, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office has since taken the case over.
The pair was charged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Oct. 20 with possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to an affidavit filed in federal court by Sean McNees, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Huntington Police Department and ATF executed a search warrant at the Jefferson Avenue home. The defendants were found inside with two juveniles.
McNees wrote that Gilkerson requested to give information to law enforcement and told them the combination to a safe in his bedroom, where officers found 300 grams of heroin, two firearms and $16,503 in cash.
The heroin had a street value of about $40,000. Both claimed one firearm as theirs.
Both defendants later gave statements to police stating they had been selling heroin for about two years, estimating the had distributed 20 kilograms of the drug. Using the defendant’s estimation of the value of the 300 grams of heroin, it’s estimated they sold about $2.66 million in the drug’s street value over the time of their conspiracy.
The pair told police they suffer from substance use disorder, the affidavit said.
Both defendants are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.