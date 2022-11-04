MILTON — A Cabell Midland High School student who died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 64 near Milton on Thursday afternoon has been identified by police.
Milton Police identified the victim as Caige A. Rider, 17, of Huntington, who was a senior at the school and a member of the football team who wore No. 35.
Cabell County Schools confirmed in a call out at 2:57 p.m. Thursday that a student was involved in an accident on Interstate 64.
Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools, said support staff will be available for students and staff during the day Friday at the high school.
“Our thoughts are with the family and the student’s family as well during this very difficult time,” Flowers added.
A pep rally planned for Friday has been canceled, Flowers said, but the football game planned at Cabell Midland will continue as scheduled.
"District and school leaders feel it is important to continue with tonight’s game so that the students, staff, players and the Cabell Midland community are provided with an opportunity to gather together to show care and support for one another following this shared loss," he said in an email Friday.
Cabell Midland football coach Luke Salmons said the school will observe a moment of silence before its 7:30 p.m. game vs. Riverside.
"We'll do that and some other things," Salmons said. "It's hard. Keep us in your prayers."
Several high schools — including Huntington, Hurricane, Spring Valley and Buffalo — have expressed condolences to the Cabell Midland family on social media.
Micah Sanns, a senior at Cabell Midland, said Rider was his closest friend.
"A great friend, always there for me if I needed help, a shoulder to cry on or even just a hug," Sanns said. "This still doesn't feel real or even possible."
Kaylyn Toler, a sophomore, said she was devastated by Rider's death.
"I miss him so much," Toler said.
Thursday evening, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Rider had been in an altercation at school and was being picked up by a parent before school let out for the day. Zerkle said he originally got in his parent’s vehicle, but then got out and ran across school grounds to the interstate.
Zerkle said Rider then jumped a guardrail and ran onto the interstate, where he was struck by a Jeep.
“It’s a tragedy,” Zerkle said.
The eastbound lanes of traffic along I-64 were closed and traffic was backed up for miles following the accident, which Flowers said delayed some school buses taking students home.
Milton police said the interstate was closed about four hours Thursday. The incident is still under investigation.
