HUNTINGTON — A body found Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Edwards Street has been identified by the Huntington Police Department as a man who had been missing since late December.
Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll, 70, of Huntington, was found in the outbuilding of a house not far from Cabell Huntington Hospital by the property owner.
Carroll, who police earlier said had been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen on Dec. 30, 2021, leaving Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was reported missing to the Huntington Police Department on Jan. 5.
His body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, the department said in a press release.
