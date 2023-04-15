HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police are asking for information after a man was shot in the leg Friday night.
Police Chief Phil Watkins said officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the 1200 block of 28th Street for reports of a shooting that had just occurred in the area.
Officers found a 37-year-old man inside an apartment who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS for treatment of his injuries, which do not appear to be life-threatening, Watkins said in a news release.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated, Watkins said in the release, and no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call HPD's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, or leave an anonymous tip at 304-696-4444.
