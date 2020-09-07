Essential reporting in volatile times.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Portsmouth police are investigating the murder of a West Portsmouth man who was found inside an apartment over the weekend, according to Capt. Jason B. Hedrick.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Wayne Avenue in Portsmouth on Saturday evening. The apartment door was unsecured when police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation responded to the scene.

Authorities found the body of Derick R. Holsinger, 33, of West Portsmouth.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Detective Lee Bower of the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-354-1600.

