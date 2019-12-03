20th street underpass wreck
Huntington police officers investigate the scene of a vehicle crash in the northbound lane of the 20th Street underpass on Tuesday in Huntington. The vehicle dropped onto the road after the driver failed to make a turn between the train tracks and 7 1/2 Alley.

 Jason Barebo/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating a single-vehicle accident at the 20th Street underpass, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.

Dial said a car was traveling down 7 1/2 Alley toward the 20th Street underpass around 4 p.m. Tuesday when it went through the guardrail and landed on its front bumper.

“Three individuals in the car fled the scene and one was apprehended near the scene,” Dial said.

Dial said the investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending.

No other details were released.

