HUNTINGTON — A man was captured on video surveillance breaking into Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House in downtown Huntington early Tuesday morning.
“He broke the right side front glass door on the outside and inside,” said the restaurant general manager Brad Tweel. “He looked around and opened the register, but we don’t keep any money in there after we close so he didn’t get anything.”
Tweel said the man may have taken some coins by the register, but nothing else appeared to be missing or vandalized. He said the incident happened around 3 a.m. while the restaurant was closed.
“We reported it to police and turned over the video surveillance to them,” Tweel said. “We had a glass company come here and repair the glass doors so we will be open by 11 a.m. today,” he said.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said the suspect was a white man. The investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 11:33 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI greater than .150, 11:33 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Third Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Attempt to commit a misdemeanor and breaking and entering, 8:48 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Seventh Avenue.
Information report, 6:40 p.m. Monday, First block of Willoughby Way.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 6:44 p.m. Monday, first block of Fairfax Drive.
48-hour parking violation, 5:48 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Washington Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 1100 block of Third Avenue, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Information report, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Drug paraphernalia and child neglect, 11:56 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 12:10 p.m. Monday, West 800 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 11:38 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:30 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Ninth Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, disorderly conduct, and intoxication or drinking in public places, 4 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 22nd Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 7:47 p.m. Sunday, 3300 block of Third Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:25 a.m. Monday, 600 block of West 24th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Billy Joe Ferguson Jr., 66, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Joshua Allen Messer, 29, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, no operators, grand larceny, fleeing on foot and false information. Bond was not set.
Archie Lee Mosley III, 44, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and attempt to breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Robert Dale Yost, 52, was jailed at 6:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was set at $12,000.