DANLEYTON, Ky. — Police are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 79-year-old woman in Greenup County, Kentucky, on Friday.
At about 10:32 p.m. Friday, firefighters and police responded to a structure fire along Saddle Ridge in the Danleyton community of Greenup County, according to a news release issued by Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland.
Louise B. Batchelor, of Greenup County, was pronounced dead inside an unattached guest residence.
No criminal activity is suspected at this time, but the fire remains under investigation, police said. An autopsy for Batchelor is scheduled for a later date.
Kentucky State Police Detective Sam Lawson is leading the investigation with assistance by arson investigator Randy Gabbard and Assistant State Fire Marshal Robert Keith.