Cpl. Kyle Patton, right, gives a demonstration to a class of students with Cpl. Benjamin Butler and his Belgian Malinois, Ivan, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — When it comes to law enforcement officers with the Huntington Police Department, protecting the community is a top priority — whether those officers walk on two legs or four.
Officers from the Huntington Police Department’s K-9 Unit came to Mountwest Community and Technical College on Tuesday morning to perform demonstrations for faculty, staff and students and to talk about the important roles that K-9 officers have within the department.
“The dogs have many disciplines, from apprehension to narcotic searches and more,” said Cpl. Kyle Patton of the Huntington Police Department’s K-9 Unit. “We are here today to show some of those disciplines to students interested in careers in law enforcement.”
As part of the demonstration, Patton performed various training exercises with his canine companion, Ruk. Cpl. Ben Butler and his dog, Ivan, also participated in various demonstrations, including a bite demonstration during an apprehension training exercise.
“This shows the obedience of the dogs,” Patton said. “We want to show students different options in police work. It may entice someone to consider working in the K-9 Unit as a career path. It’s a rewarding career with lots of options.”
Patton said he has been working in the K-9 Unit for the past 14 years.
“I was on the force two years before I got a dog, but before I got into police work it was always my dream to work in the K-9 Unit,” he said.
Patton says K-9 units are being used more and more in today’s law enforcement duties.
“We are utilizing our dogs a lot more to search buildings,” Patton said. “They keep our officers safe, and they can do the job faster and safer than we can.”
In recent years, with the uptick in drug-related crime, Patton said the department relies on its K-9 Unit more heavily.
“The dogs also work closely with the department’s SWAT team,” Patton said.
Erin Rich, assistant professor of legal studies and criminal justice at Mountwest, says these real-world opportunities for students are part of the school’s legal studies program.
“We try to give our students the opportunity to not just hear lectures, but to experience real-world demonstrations with criminal justice professionals,” Rich said. “To see the training they put in with the K-9s and how they use them on the job is something that students find very interesting.”
