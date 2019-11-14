HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department netted four arrests Wednesday after being treated for fentanyl exposure while executing a search warrant in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.
According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Cedar Grove Court in Huntington after a month-long investigation.
Tyrone Brown, aka “Cho” and “C.J,” 25, of Detroit, and Justin Bradley, 30, of Huntington were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Also arrested were Michael and Leeann Staszewski of Huntington. Leeann Staszewski, 43, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver, while Michael Staszewski, 51, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.
Upon entering the home, police allegedly discovered Brown, the primary target, attempting to destroy drug evidence. Investigators still seized more than 24 grams of suspected fentanyl, two sets of digital scales and cash.
During the raid several law enforcement officials were exposed to suspected fentanyl. EMS paramedics were called to the scene and gave care to the officers and suspects.
Police expect additional arrests will be made. A nuisance letter was sent to the home’s landlord.