HUNTINGTON — Police are investigating after a man walked into Cabell Huntington Hospital on Tuesday evening with a gunshot wound to his foot.
The man told police a gun accidentally discharged while he was trying to break up a fight at a convenience store near 8th Street and 9th Avenue, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department.
Earlier Tuesday, police responded to a call about shots fired in an area near 8th Avenue and 1st Street. Responding officers found two possible suspects who allegedly fled on foot and were later detained after a short chase.
One of the suspects was arrested on unrelated charges, according to the release.
Investigators are trying to determine if the two incidents are related. No further information was released Tuesday night.