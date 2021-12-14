Ten-year-old Shirley Zirkle talks with Santa as students from Huntington elementary schools attend the Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Christmas Party on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Redmen Bingo in Huntington.
Five-year-old Damonie Flowers poses with Santa as students from Huntington elementary schools attend the Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Christmas Party on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Redmen Bingo in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — With some help from Santa Claus and volunteers, members of the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police delivered Christmas gifts to Huntington children.
About 210 students from elementary schools within the city's limits received presents from police officers Tuesday during the FOP's Children's Christmas Party. Det. Brandon Adkins of the Huntington Police Department said a group of 50 volunteers, most of whom are officers, helped with the event. Many of the students were in grades first through third.
The FOP Gold Star Lodge #65 has hosted the Children’s Christmas Party annually for several decades, Adkins said. He began helping with the events five years ago. In addition to receiving gifts, the students ate a lunch of pizza and chips and took pictures with Santa. The detective, who is an organizer of the party, added that hearing the joy and excitement from the kids is something he looks forward to each year.
“That positive interaction with law enforcement is, I think, paramount,” Adkins said. “This is the most important thing that we should do is try to build a positive relationship with the kids in the community that hopefully goes up until they’re adults.”
Fundraising for the gifts came from Blue Knights’ Ride with the Cops. Individuals also made donations, and businesses also gave discounts and other support for the gifts.
Missy Adkins, a teacher at Spring Hill Elementary, has brought students to the holiday event for about a decade. The gifts make an enjoyable holiday experience for the children that they might not otherwise have, she said, thanks to the officers and community support.
“They feel like they get something special that they normally wouldn’t get,” the teacher said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
