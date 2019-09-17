The Herald-Dispatch
ASHLAND - Ashland Police say they are investigating "evidence of foul play" regarding the death of a local man on Sunday.
Police responded Sunday to an address on Auburn Avenue in South Ashland to check on the welfare of a resident, according to a press release from the Ashland Police Department.
Upon arrival officers found the resident, Phil Marzetti, 65, deceased. Also, officers found evidence of foul play.
"An investigation is ongoing, and a person of interest has been located," the police department said in the release. "No further information will be released as the case is still being investigated. Ashland Police will release details whenever possible."
Marzetti's body was transported to Frankfort, Kentucky, for an autopsy.
According to the Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, Marzetti was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people have been jailed on felony charges since Monday morning, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Justina Lynn Holley, 33, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent, driving under the influence, improper registration, no operator's license and no insurance. Bond was not set.
Curtis Ray Robertson, 63, was jailed at 5 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a probation violation by a convicted felon. Bond was not set.
Wayne Edward Smith, 36, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two warrants and a city capias. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 7:01 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Injury or destruction of property or monuments, 8:42 p.m., 29th Street and 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 7:57 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Perry Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 1 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 9 p.m. Saturday, Oakland Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:37 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:34 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.