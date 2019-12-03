HUNTINGTON — Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash Saturday morning in Huntington.
Robert Chase Adkins, 27, of Huntington, was driving a vehicle that struck a utility pole just before 1 a.m. Saturday on 3rd Avenue at 3rd Street, according to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
Dial said the crash happened near the railroad tracks, so train traffic was stopped until officers cleared the scene. Appalachian Power crews were also on scene, and 3rd Avenue between 4th Street and 2nd Street was closed for a majority of the day Saturday for repairs to the utility pole.
Adkins’ name had been withheld pending notification of his family.
Dial did not give any details on the cause of the accident.
“A traffic accident specialist was at the scene trying to determine how this accident happened,” Dial said. “We have no other details to release at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:03 a.m. Monday, 4200 block of Altizer Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Washington Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 8:50 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 4 a.m. Sunday, West 9th Street and Washington Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, first-degree robbery, battery, 4 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering, 6 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:40 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 a.m. Nov. 17, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Possession of marijuana, 10:53 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 22nd Street.
Runaway juvenile, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 7 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 6 a.m. Sunday, West 9th Street and Washington Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, 5 a.m. Sunday, Oakwood Road.