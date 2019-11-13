HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Huntington police responded to reports that a woman in the 100 block of 12th Street in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington was pepper-spraying a man who had apparently overdosed on some type of narcotic.
When police arrived, they found the woman standing in the street holding a can of pepper spray and a man flailing his arms and screaming obscenities.
The woman told police she didn’t know the man and he had shown up at the apartment complex and became irate. She said the man began jumping up and down on cars and attempted to tear down a fence. She said the man then charged toward her in a violent manner, causing her to fear for her safety, so she pepper-sprayed him in self-defense, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
The officer said the man appeared to have been under the influence of narcotics and continued to act violent and irate and had to be sedated by EMS personnel. The man was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for medical treatment.
Police filed charges against the man for disorderly conduct, assault and public intoxication.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, a Morgantown, West Virginia, man was at the Waffle House on U.S. 60 in Huntington in the early morning hours of Oct. 20 acting disorderly and using profane language while inside the business.
When an officer approached the suspect, a 23-year-old man, he used a profanity directed at police and continued to cause a disruption. The man was asked to leave the business, but refused.
Police said the man had a strong odor of alcohol on him and his speech appeared to be slurred. He was placed in handcuffs and removed from the business, according to the complaint.
While outside, the male suspect asked the police, “What’s all this about anyways?”
The officer told the suspect he can’t use profane language inside a business and be intoxicated in public. The man then repeated the profanity he had used earlier.
The man was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstructing a police officer.
FUGITIVE: Police were dispatched to the Walmart store on U.S. 60 in Huntington on Saturday for a shoplifting call when they found Chase Brody Michael Webb, fugitive out of Lawrence County, Ohio, wanted for a dangerous drug offense, according to a complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Walmart’s loss prevention representative told police that Webb attempted to leave the store without paying for $33.56 worth of merchandise and was detained when he tried to leave the store.
Webb was charged with shoplifting in Cabell County and he waived an extradition hearing and was jailed at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville to await extradition back to Lawrence County, Ohio.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 3:07 a.m. Tuesday, Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:23 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 7:36 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Assault, destruction of property, 8:28 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Suspended registration, 7:46 p.m. Monday, Hal Greer Boulevard and 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, suspended registration, 7:32 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 5:48 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Shoplifting, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Domestic battery, 2:54 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:01 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 12:47 p.m. Monday, Hal Greer Boulevard and 12th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:08 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 15th Street.
Deceased person, 2:30 p.m. Friday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Oct. 27, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:31 a.m. Monday, 10th Street and 8th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of West 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 3:20 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Davis Street.
