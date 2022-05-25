WAYNE — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is requesting help from the public regarding a May 2018 double homicide in Wayne County with a $10,000 reward.
With nearly four years passing since two Wayne County men were found dead in a fire May 31, 2018, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is hoping the reward will help solve the mystery.
The bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found in the burned remains of their Crum home at 311 Camp Creek Road. State investigators determined the Copleys were victims of a double homicide.
The reward is for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.
To report information about the fire or homicides, call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Obstructing officer, warrant service or execution, receiving or transferring stolen goods — misdemeanor, shoplifting, 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, warrant service or execution, 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Information report, 4 p.m. May 20, 2600 block of Park Avenue.
Domestic assault, 4:25 p.m. May 20, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Breaking and entering, 11:55 a.m. May 1, 700 block of 8th Avenue.
Obstructing by making false statements to officer, possession of a controlled substance, breaking and entering, warrant, 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Grand larceny, noon May 18, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jana Ladawn Robinette, 35, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen goods, three counts of shoplifting, obstructing and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
John Edward Spears, 60, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Authorities in Cabell County charged him with violation of home confinement. Bond was not set.
Zachary Isaiah Jobe, 21, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with first-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $30,000.
