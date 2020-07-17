PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two Dayton, Ohio, residents are facing felony drug charges after Ohio troopers allegedly found more than $15,000 worth of meth inside a vehicle in Scioto County earlier this week.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a 2006 Toyota Camry at about 7:31 p.m. July 12 along U.S. 23 in Scioto County after it was marked for lane violations.
When troopers were gathering information from the vehicle’s occupants, they allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a probable cause search, troopers seized about 158 grams of meth, worth about $15,800.
The driver, Ebony J. Cannedy, 21, and passenger, Galvin L. Bowden, 22, both from Dayton, were charged with possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.
They face up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine if convicted.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Park Avenue.
Information report, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Unknown, 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Rear Guyan Avenue.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Malaki Leeleand McComas, 21, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joshua Seth Newman, 37, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with robbery. Bond was $30,000.
Gary Wayne Cochran II, 22, was jailed at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation and second-offense domestic battery. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $27,000.
Matthew Joseph Geragosian, 24, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $30,000.