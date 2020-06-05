Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

DRUG OFFENSES: Two people were arrested on drug charges after the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday morning in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue.

Keyon Lamar Williams, 21, of Detroit, and Cloe Marie Johnson, 19, of Huntington, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to a release from the department, the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, along with assistance from HPD’s SWAT Team, executed the warrant in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday. During the search, investigators seized 38 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm.

Williams was booked in the Western Regional Jail on $100,000 bond. Johnson was not listed as being in jail as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Huntington Police Department listed 11 incidents in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. The actual reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:

Fugitive from justice, warrant execution, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Marcum Terrace.

Auto breaking and entering, 8 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, auto breaking and entering, 7 a.m. May 24, unit block of Adams Avenue.

Destruction of property, petit larceny, 9 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.

Auto breaking and entering, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.

Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.

False pretense for a value less than $1,000, August 2019, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.

False pretenses for a value less than $1,000, May 17, Thornburg Road.

Destruction of property, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, midnight Monday, 1200 block of 28th Street.

Destruction of property, 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 19th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Jerry Allen King, 19, was incarcerated at 7:25 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with wanton endangerment, shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling and two counts of destruction of property. Bond was $50,000 cash only.

Nicolas Mullins, 39, was incarcerated at 11:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of third-offense shoplifting, forgery and uttering, and fraudulent schemes. Bond was $8,000.

