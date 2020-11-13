CRUM, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information to help solve a double homicide that occurred in Crum in 2018.
According to a news release Friday, investigators with the office are asking for help in solving the deaths of William Copley and his son, Robert.
The investigation began after a May 31, 2018, fire that occurred around 11:15 p.m. at 311 Camp Creek Road in the Crum area of Wayne County. The men were found dead at the scene and investigators have since ruled their deaths homicides.
Anyone with information about the fire, or the men’s deaths, is asked to call the state’s arson hotline at 800-233-FIRE. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 21 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
First-degree robbery, 3:35 a.m. Friday, 2400 block of 1 1/2 Alley.
Insurance required, no operator’s license and DUI less than .150, 1:59 a.m. Friday, 900 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Information report, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, 7 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Collis Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:36 p.m. Thursday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7:35 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Underwood Avenue.
Battery, 8:12 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 20th Street.
Information report, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse and grand larceny, 2:07 p.m. Oct. 12, 2200 block of Adams Avenue.
Panhandling, 11:44 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage, 11:57 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Trenton Place.
Prostitution loitering, 10:24 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 11:48 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:09 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property and domestic dispute, 11:25 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:22 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 10:17 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Oney Avenue.
Domestic dispute, 9:02 a.m. Thursday, 28th Street.
Obstructing, giving false information to an officer and fleeing, 7:29 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of West 13th Street.
Wanton endangerment, 2:37 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 12th Street.
Destruction of property, 1:22 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 29th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Robert Franklin Taylor, 34, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Bond was $20,000.