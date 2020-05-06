LOGAN, W.Va. — Details have emerged in a case involving a 46-year-old man from Logan County who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.
Timothy Burgess, 46, of Logan, was arraigned on a $100,000 cash-only bond by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on April 28 following a forensic interview of a 15-year-old girl at the Logan County Child Advocacy Center on Jan. 8. The girl said Burgess had began texting her and said he liked her, and that she would stay with Burgess’ daughter, who is 14 years old.
The girl reportedly said that she would stay in Burgess’ bedroom, and that he would send her nude photos of himself and would ask her to take photos of herself. She further advised that Burgess would touch her in various private areas of her body with her clothes both on and off.
The girl said she and Burgess had sex twice — once in August 2019 and once in November. She said the first encounter happened in Burgess’ bedroom.
Police obtained consent to search the girl’s two Facebook accounts. In the instant messages dated between July 31, 2019, and Nov. 16, 2019, Burgess reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl on one occasion, as well as another sexual act.
According to police, Burgess reportedly told the girl repeatedly that she was “very mature for her age.” Police say the messages showed that the girl, along with Burgess, would admit with each other that they were dating, how many months they were supposedly together and that they knew they had to keep it a secret.
Police also say that Burgess would threaten juvenile boys who attempted to talk to the girl or those who had been in a previous relationship with her. At one point, Burgess convinced the girl that he was going to marry her “in three years,” which she agreed to, and the two discussed how many children they were going to have.
The complaint says Burgess would use his 14-year-old daughter to get permission for the girl to stay over at his house. Burgess reportedly admitted in the chat messages that his daughter knew about the relationship and was not happy about it.
Burgess has been charged with sexual assault in the third degree. He is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
