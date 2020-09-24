PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Officers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized about 80 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Scioto County on Monday.
At around 11 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 823 where the driver, Di’Jounique Q. Williams, 27, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, was arrested for an active misdemeanor warrant.
Officers found about $7,800 worth of cocaine upon searching Williams.
Williams was taken to the Scioto County Jail on a charge of first-degree felony possession of cocaine and could face up to 11 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering auto, warrant service/execution, 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Main Street and Bridge Street.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Destruction of property — felony, 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 9:15 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of 30th Street.
SRL (miscellaneous), 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, 13th Street and 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property — felony, 9 a.m. Friday, 300 block of 7th Street West.
Brandishing, 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hall Street.
Information report, 2:20 p.m. Monday, 17th Street and 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of Collis Avenue.
Found property, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 31st Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, breaking and entering auto, 7:45 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
No proof of insurance, leaving the scene — property damage, SRL — miscellaneous, SROL — DUI first and second offense, 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Emmons Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Alexandria Faith Elliot, 23, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny and receiving/transferring stolen goods. Bond was not set.