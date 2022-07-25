The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — A Boone County, West Virginia, woman is facing several charges after police say she fled in her vehicle, running over an officer’s foot and endangering a child and pig in the car.

Jessica Meredith Beall, 32, was charged with illegal tint, improper display of registration, fleeing with reckless indifference, child endangerment and obstruction of an officer.

