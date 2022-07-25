MILTON — A Boone County, West Virginia, woman is facing several charges after police say she fled in her vehicle, running over an officer’s foot and endangering a child and pig in the car.
Jessica Meredith Beall, 32, was charged with illegal tint, improper display of registration, fleeing with reckless indifference, child endangerment and obstruction of an officer.
While the chase started after an initial traffic stop on Interstate 64 by Milton Police officer Keith Higginbotham, the child and animal were not discovered until after Beall was handcuffed.
Higginbotham first noticed Beall’s vehicle on the highway with a dark tint that prevented him to see inside the car. As he pulled behind the vehicle at 6:11 p.m., he could not see the state of registration, as it was covered by an after-market border. According to the criminal complaint, when he pulled Beall over, she would not comply with his request to roll down any of her windows.
Higginbotham said Beall began to flee after he asked her to unlock her passenger door.
The officer followed her — reaching over 100 mph — while Beall was weaving in and out of traffic, running other vehicles off the road and brake-checking vehicles, including the officer. Beall also stopped in the middle of the interstate, blocking both lanes of traffic, according to the complaint, before starting to flee again at 90 mph, taking the westbound Exit 20 toward West Mall Road.
Beall pulled into a fast food restaurant parking lot and stopped, after which Higginbotham and a Barboursville officer ordered her out of her vehicle. She did not comply, according to police, and when the Barboursville officer approached to open the driver side door, Beall fled and ran over the officer’s foot.
Police said she fled the parking lot, ran a red light and headed toward U.S. 60. According to the complaint, a Cabell County deputy attempted to block Beall on the bridge, but she went around, driving through parking lots in Tanyard Station before driving over the curb into a grocery store parking lot, where she was blocked by another deputy. According to the complaint, she attempted to reverse, but was boxed in.
After police ordered Beall to get out of the vehicle, she continued to not comply and several officers forced her from the vehicle.
The young child, who was taken by Child Protective Services, was noticed by a West Virginia state trooper when officers went back to turn off the defendant’s vehicle. The small pig found in the vehicle was taken by Animal Control.
Beall was taken to Western Regional Jail.
The Barboursville Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies and the West Virginia State Police assisted in the incident, which police said remains under investigation. Police said additional charges may be filed.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:49 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 12:49 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 8th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 8:21 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of West 12th Street.
Shoplifting, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 4600 block of Bradley Road Rear.
Deceased person, 5 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Madison Avenue.
Runaway, 2 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 9th Street.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:41 a.m. Sunday, unit block of 21st Street.
Runaway juvenile, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:45 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11:30 p.m. July 23, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Richard Logan Collins, 43, was jailed at 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Collins with burglary and battery. Bond was set at $30,000.
Joseph Bryant Boggess II, 47, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Boggess with false swearing, computer fraud and obtaining money by false pretense. Bond was set at $5,000 cash-only.