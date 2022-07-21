HUNTINGTON — A Kenova man was cited for bringing a firearm to an airport Thursday after the weapon was discovered during routine security checks.
Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport spotted a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag as it passed through the X-ray machine at a security checkpoint.
According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, it was a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 12 bullets.
The release said local police were contacted and, upon arrival at the airport, cited the man on a weapons charge and confiscated the handgun. The man said he forgot he had the loaded gun with him, the release stated.
Transportation Security Administration’s acting federal security director for West Virginia Simone Beyer said in the release it is important to always know where your gun is and there is a way that passengers can safely travel with their handguns.
“Guns at security checkpoints are a serious concern. There’s a right way to transport a gun for a flight and a wrong way. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. The right way is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and brought to the airline check-in counter to be declared. The airline will make sure it is transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to it during a flight.”
