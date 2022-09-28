HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested Tuesday after he escaped home confinement, fled and barricaded himself for several hours.
Residents were asked to avoid the area around 2nd Street and 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington early Tuesday due to police activity.
Dwayne Derek Howard, 49, was arrested later Tuesday and charged with home confinement violation, wanton endangerment, bond revocation and escape.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Howard barricaded himself under the porch of a home in the 100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
An alert sent out by Cabell County 911 at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday said a pursuit was happening in the area after dispatchers received a call about a man with a firearm running toward the floodwall near the Ohio River.
After sliding through locked gates and climbing over fences, Howard went into a grassy area and stood approximately 70 feet from an officer, according to the criminal complaint, pointed his a gun at the officer and shouted a profanity.
When the officer stepped backwards to cover behind the floodwall, Howard ran west along the wall and then hid under the porch.
Several hours later, Howard surrendered at approximately 4:20 p.m. and his firearm was recovered.
Howard was lodged at the Western Regional Jail with no bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported two incidents in the 24-hour period ending at noon Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Failure to process or fingerprint, shoplifting, trespassing other than structure, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
