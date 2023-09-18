HUNTINGTON — An armed robbery was reported at a Huntington bank on Monday, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.
Huntington Police and West Virginia State Police responded to the report made at about 2:35 p.m. at Truist Bank in the 500 block of 1st Street.
A suspect was arrested and no injuries were reported.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:05 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence causing bodily injury, driving under the influence, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, leaving the scene with property damage, 8:05 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of Ferguson Road and Washington Boulevard.
Information report, 5:55 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block of 10th Avenue.
Burglary, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Domestic battery, destruction of property, midnight Sunday, 300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, intoxication or drinking in public places, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Prospect Street.
Destruction of property, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:35 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:50 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Jackson Avenue Rear.
Driving on a license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 2 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 15th Street and 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Charles Logan Workman, 34, was jailed at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 16. Authorities in Cabell County charged Workman with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $23,000.
Eric Lee Hanshaw, 45, was jailed at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 16. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hanshaw with entry of building other than a dwelling. Bond was set at $17,500.
Derrick Eugene Randolph, 40, was jailed at 5 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Randolph with malicious assault. Bond was set at $34,500 cash only.
Danielle Marie Robertson, 27, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Robertson with grand larceny. Bond was set at $30,000.
Nedonda Rae Sovine, 43, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Sovine with conspiracy and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Sheldon Dean Mercer, 31, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Mercer with property damage by a mob. Bond was not set.
