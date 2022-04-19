HUNTINGTON — An armed robbery occurred Tuesday morning at the Dollar General in the 300 block of Norway Avenue in Huntington.
A man, described as a skinny, white male approximately 5 feet, 6 inches, to 5 feet, 8 inches, tall, is accused of entering the store at 10:50 a.m. after walking from Norway Avenue.
According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspect showed an employee a black handgun in his waistband and demanded the employee open the cash register. The suspect took money from the register and fled the scene by foot.
To report information about the robbery, call 911, the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.
THEFT: Six stolen vehicles were recovered early Tuesday in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.
Huntington Police Department officers discovered that all the vehicles stolen were from different locations in the city.
A resident called 911 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed vehicles that were unfamiliar to the neighborhood. The vehicles were parked in the 2700 block of Guyan Avenue and were vandalized.
HPD detectives and forensic investigators are working to identify more information on the vehicles.
To report information regarding the vehicles or who stole them, call HPD’S Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Information report, 11:13 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 3:35 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 22nd Street.
Information report, 8:10 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:43 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. April 10, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Intimidation of a witness, 10:12 p.m. April 14, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:10 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:52 a.m. March 2, 200 block of Bellevue Road, Guyandotte.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 7:26 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Travis Michael Eplion, 25, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance, obstructing, no operator’s license, being a fugitive from justice, outstanding warrant and tail lamp violation. Bond was set at $7,100.
Alyssa Cheyene Taylor, 24, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a prohibited person with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with battery. Cabell County bond was set at $40,000, while bond was not set for Putnam County.
Kenneth Gorden Tomblin, 79, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Jonathan Jenkins, 29, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with sex abuse by parent or guardian. Bond was set at $20,012.
Elijah Baxter Donely, 22, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with child abuse. Bond was set at $20,000.
Ryan Alan Stone, 36, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic assault, domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was set at $75,000.