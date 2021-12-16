ONA — Cabell County School Officials said a person was detained after an investigation was opened following a threat made toward Cabell Midland High School on Thursday.
School district officials in Cabell and Wayne counties also alerted parents to a social media trend threatening schools nationwide this week.
Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers said in a phone call made to parents Thursday morning the school system was made aware of a threat made on social media that caused concerns. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the threat and the responsible party was identified and detained, he said.
“As a result, the authorities do not believe there are any further critical threats to the school at the time,” Flowers said.
The school day continued on a regular schedule.
In a separate phone call sent to parents, Cabell and Wayne county officials said the West Virginia Fusion Center and West Virginia State Department of Education had alerted the school systems to a nationwide TikTok social media trend that has raised concerns over threats supposedly planned to take place Friday.
“The center reports numerous schools have been receiving threats throughout the week,” Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “According to the WV Fusion Center there are no known threats or derogatory findings regarding this event in West Virginia.”
Saxe said they are carefully monitoring the situation with their partners, such as the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.
