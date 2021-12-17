HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man arrested Friday and charged in the break-in of a local wine bar is suspected of having committed other break-ins.
Jay Michael Norton, 62, of Huntington, was charged with breaking and entering after glass was smashed and items stolen Thursday from Sip Downtown Brasserie, 311 9th St., Huntington.
Officers tracked Norton to his home in the 600 block of 4th Avenue, where they executed a search warrant before finding several items linking him to the break-in, including clothing Norton was believed to have been wearing during the incident.
Detectives believe he is connected with other breaking-and-entering incidents, including ones at Starbucks and Nawab Indian Cuisine on 3rd Avenue on Thursday. Those businesses were broken into in a similar way as Sip. Police also believe Norton was involved in the Dec. 4 break-in at Muffler America.
Any person with information about these or other related crimes should call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1027, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:31 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 2:31 a.m. Friday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:30 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Richmond Street.
Trespass, 7:49 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Rear West 5th Avenue.
Assault, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Paraphernalia, 9:02 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Wilson Place.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 8 a.m. Dec. 6, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Breaking and entering, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 9th Street.
Breaking and entering, 2 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Street.
Information report, 6:17 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:05 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Breaking and entering, 3:11 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Open container, intoxication or drinking in public places and trespass, 1:54 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Quashane Varner, 26, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was $3,000.