HUNTINGTON — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in a convenience store parking lot.

David Michael Weaver was arrested Wednesday in Ceredo and charged with two counts of first-degree armed robbery. He has an extensive criminal history spanning numerous states and has previously been charged with grand theft auto, carjacking and armed robbery, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department.

His arrest stems from an incident at Sheetz, 432 18th St. West, on Tuesday. Huntington Police officers responded to the business that day for a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot. Officers located two men who stated they were approached by a white man with a gun as they left the store.

The suspect took the victims’ wallets and keys and fled in the victims’ vehicle, which was recovered a short time later in the 300 block of 20th Street West.

On Wednesday, one of the victims saw the suspect at a tire shop in the West End of Huntington and called 911. The suspect left prior to officers arriving, but he was located a short time later in Ceredo. A detective with the Huntington Police Department, along with members of the Ceredo and Kenova police departments, apprehended Weaver.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

Huntington Police Department reported 33 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

DUI less than .150, 7:18 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.

DUI greater than .150, 2:41 a.m. Friday, intersection of Hal Greer Blvd. and 10th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance; warrant service/execution, 8:52 p.m. Thursday 1700 block of Buffington Avenue. 

Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts. 9:12 p.m. Thursday, intersection of 17th Street and 8th Avenue.

Battery, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Caldwell Road.

Warrant service/execution, 3:44 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

Paraphernalia, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 24th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 2 a.m. Jan. 15, 1700 block of Charleston Avenue.

Burglary; entry of  dwelling or outhouse, 1:52 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte. 

Destruction of property - misdemeanor, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.

Burglary; entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12 a.m. Jan. 20, 100 block of Staunton Street.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 11:34 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Fraudulent schemes, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.

Petit larceny, 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 9:22 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Information report, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021, 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue.

Information report, 11 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.

Panhandling/begging money, 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, 5th Street Road and I-64 West.

Information report, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of West 4th Street. 

Burglary; entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Destruction of property - misdemeanor, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.

Information report, 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 9th Street.

DUI, 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue rear.

Warrant service/execution, 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.

Deceased person, 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 1/2 8th Avenue.

Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1,000, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, 3400 block of U.S. 60.

Arson - third degree - burning personal property of another of the value of $500 or more, 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, Parkside Place and Handley Road. 

Operators/motorcycle, 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, 25th Street and 12th Avenue.

Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto; grand larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:

Ira Alvin Tincher, 20, was jailed at 12:00 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

