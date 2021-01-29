HUNTINGTON — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in a convenience store parking lot.
David Michael Weaver was arrested Wednesday in Ceredo and charged with two counts of first-degree armed robbery. He has an extensive criminal history spanning numerous states and has previously been charged with grand theft auto, carjacking and armed robbery, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department.
His arrest stems from an incident at Sheetz, 432 18th St. West, on Tuesday. Huntington Police officers responded to the business that day for a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot. Officers located two men who stated they were approached by a white man with a gun as they left the store.
The suspect took the victims’ wallets and keys and fled in the victims’ vehicle, which was recovered a short time later in the 300 block of 20th Street West.
On Wednesday, one of the victims saw the suspect at a tire shop in the West End of Huntington and called 911. The suspect left prior to officers arriving, but he was located a short time later in Ceredo. A detective with the Huntington Police Department, along with members of the Ceredo and Kenova police departments, apprehended Weaver.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
Huntington Police Department reported 33 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI less than .150, 7:18 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150, 2:41 a.m. Friday, intersection of Hal Greer Blvd. and 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance; warrant service/execution, 8:52 p.m. Thursday 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts. 9:12 p.m. Thursday, intersection of 17th Street and 8th Avenue.
Battery, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Caldwell Road.
Warrant service/execution, 3:44 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Paraphernalia, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 24th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 2 a.m. Jan. 15, 1700 block of Charleston Avenue.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:52 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Destruction of property - misdemeanor, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary; entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12 a.m. Jan. 20, 100 block of Staunton Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 11:34 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 9:22 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Information report, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021, 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue.
Information report, 11 p.m. Jan. 23, 2021, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Panhandling/begging money, 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, 5th Street Road and I-64 West.
Information report, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of West 4th Street.
Burglary; entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property - misdemeanor, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 9th Street.
DUI, 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue rear.
Warrant service/execution, 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 1/2 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1,000, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, 3400 block of U.S. 60.
Arson - third degree - burning personal property of another of the value of $500 or more, 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, Parkside Place and Handley Road.
Operators/motorcycle, 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, 25th Street and 12th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 2:22 a.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto; grand larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Ira Alvin Tincher, 20, was jailed at 12:00 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.