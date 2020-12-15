HUNTINGTON — A man wanted since September in the killing of two people at a Huntington bar was arrested Tuesday in Ohio.
Devon Maurice Carey, 26, was jailed on an active warrant Tuesday, according to inmate records with the Franklin County, Ohio Sheriff. Two warrants charging Carey with murder were filed in Cabell County in September in the shooting deaths of after Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, and Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan.
Huntington police responded just after 2 a.m. Sept. 3 to a call of a shooting at 2005 10th Ave. in Huntington, where they found two shooting victims. Perry died at the scene while Graham died a short time later at the hospital.
The business was the site of the former Gary’s Place bar, which was shut down in January 2017 after being declared a public nuisance by the city of Huntington due to a high level of crime associated with the business and area.
However, the building was leased to at least two other tenants. City authorities said the night of the 2020 double homicide was the first night the newest establishment had been open, but it had been operating illegally, without city business or liquor licenses.
The city filed a lawsuit in Cabell Circuit Court to have it shut down again, but in a response to the lawsuit filed last week, Gary Stanley, building owner, said the city was trying to illegally seize his property and make him the fall guy for owning property in a high-crime area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
CAPIAS warrant, 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Eighth Avenue.
Petit larceny and domestic battery, 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Eighth Street.
Petit larceny, 10:03 p.m. Dec. 12, 3900 block of Third Avenue.
Grand larceny, 5 p.m. Dec. 11, 1100 block of Sixth Avenue.
Shoplifting, 5:20 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Stree.t
Paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, 4:34 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Seventh Avenue.
Battery, 1 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:09 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance, 4:29 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of Overlook Drive.
Strangulation and domestic battery, 2:17 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of Third Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Chad Cleavenger, 49, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license and defective equipment. Bond was not set.
Richard Edward Henderson, 51, was jailed at 1;25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation.
Jeremy Meadows, 36, was jailed at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charge him with fraudulent schemes. Bond was not set.
David Lee Randolph, 57, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with DUI causing serious bodily injury. Bond was $51,500.
Kimberly Dawn Boston, 41, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with fleeing in a vehicle. Bond was not set.