HUNTINGTON — A man suspected of shooting another man in Huntington last week has been arrested, according to city officials.
Brendon Tyree Garner, 32, of Huntington, was charged with malicious assault and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, drug unit and SWAT team, along with the Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms, arrested Garner in the 100 block of Norway Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He is accused of shooting Daniel Coubert on June 29 at the intersection of 17th Street and Charleston Avenue in Huntington. Coubert, of Ashland, was found unresponsive in a vehicle before being taken to a hospital for treatment. He was listed in serious but stable condition at the time.
Coubert had been arrested earlier in June and charged with wanton endangerment and conspiracy after he was accused of firing multiple shots from his vehicle in the Marcum Terrace housing community.
The following information was provided by records from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed new 11 incidents in a report Thursday. Because the records were not made available, these are the only details known:
False pretenses with a value less than $1,000, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 25, 2020, 1000 block of 10th Street.
Stolen automotive, 3 p.m. Monday, 27th Street.
Joyriding in a stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Stolen automotive, 4 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 3rd Street West.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, misdemeanor, 1:13 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Carrington Court.
Destruction of property, felony, 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Domestic dispute, 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of 28th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Rodney Dale Mayes, 48, was incarcerated at 6:20 a.m. Thursday. He was charged with possession with intent, third degree, by authorities in Mason County.