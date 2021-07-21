TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — A man was arrested Monday after he was accused of stealing from a Teays Valley, West Virginia, church youth group.
Cameron Burks, 28, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering, attempt to commit a felony and grand larceny.
Capt. R.A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police said Trooper J.L. Cavender took a report Sunday from Pastor Jered Green of the Teays Valley Baptist Church in Hurricane, who reported a breaking and entering to a utility trailer and grand larceny of items belonging to the church’s youth group stolen from inside the trailer.
Burks was identified on video surveillance and arrested.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $30,000 bond.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 3 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight June 1, 3100 block of Washington Boulevard.
Obstructing an officer and warrant service, 8:08 a.m. Monday, Handley Road and Bradley Road.
Breaking and entering an auto and fraudulent use of a credit card, 4 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 12th Avenue.
Warrant service, 7:33 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Domestic violence petition violation, 12:18 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Paula Michelle Champer, 43, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Mark Dwain Hager, 30, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation. Bond was not set.
Ashley Nicole Prario, 36, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with fraudulent schemes. Bond was not set.
Thomas V. Ratcliff, 29, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, altered sudafed or precursors. Bond was not set.
Cecil Ray Moore, 26, was jailed at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was $7,000.