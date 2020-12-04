HUNTINGTON — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a West Huntington business earlier this week.
Shane Alan Endicott, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery by the Huntington Police Department.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, Endicott was taken into custody about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 700 block of West 10th Street in Huntington.
Cornwell said a man entered Pam’s Casino around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, produced a firearm and demanded money. The clerk handed cash to him before he fled the business and area on foot
He had been identified by police as the suspect in the armed robbery of Pam’s Casino, 860 Adams Ave., Thursday morning. Investigators found evidence connecting Endicott to the robbery at the home where he was staying.
He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 23 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:23 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, 12:23 a.m. Friday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:20 a.m. Friday, 400 block of 14th Street.
DUI greater than .150, 9:08 p.m. Thursday, 26th Street.
Open door, 10:32 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Rear 10th Avenue.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 3:32 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 1:23 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, grand larceny and burglary, midnight Nov. 26, 800 block of West 11th Street.
Extortion or attempted extortion by threats, 3:47 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 26th Street.
Warrant service, 1:42 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Willow Street.
Breaking and entering an auto, 9 p.m. Nov. 26, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:42 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:59 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Stolen auto, 9:54 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Breaking and entering an auto, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 32nd Street.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:50 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 12:44 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 11:22 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 3rd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Lee Damron, 39, was jailed at 4:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with escape from home confinement and a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Kerry Michael Casto, 54, was jailed at 12 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering, petit larceny, interfering with emergency communications, destruction of property and domestic assault. Bond was $25,000.
Christopher Arnold Hart, 41, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with sexual abuse by a person in position of trust. Bond was not set.