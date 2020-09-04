HUNTINGTON — Huntington police have issued arrest warrants for a suspect accused of killing two people Thursday at a Huntington bar with a problematic history.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Devon M. Carey, 25, charging him with murder in the first and second degree. He is suspected of shooting to death Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, and Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan, just after 2 a.m. Thursday at the former Gary’s Place bar, located at 2005 10th Ave. in Huntington.
Anyone with information about Carey’s location is asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or call 911.
Gary’s Place was placed for sale in 2017 after it was declared a public nuisance by the city of Huntington. Its owner agreed to keep the bar closed until it sold or for the two years its liquor license was suspended. The building has not sold in the years since.
Federal search warrants and a case against at least one individual shows the bar has been opened under several names since at least January and drug sales had taken place at the establishment.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said Wednesday night was the first night the establishment had opened under its latest name. While it had registered the business through the state, a liquor license and city business license had not been issued.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Wednesday the city will take legal action seeking to bulldoze the building.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 8:23 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 26th Street.
Strangulation and domestic battery, 3:35 p.m. April 25, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:21 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Unknown, 2:01 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 8:20 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:14 a.m. Sept. 1, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7:29 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
DUI less than .150, retaliation against a public official, 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 4th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
William Bradley Moore, 44, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with solicitation of a minor. Bond was $100,000.
Charles Joseph Pennington, 37, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
Kathryn Ryan Massey, 40, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with transferring a stolen vehicle, third-offense driving revoked for DUI and false information. Bond was $16,000 cash only.
William Blaine Hodge, 32, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with altered Sudafed or precursors and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.