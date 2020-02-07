WAYNE — Three people have been charged as a result of an investigation at the Wayne County Schools bus garage.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, James “Lee” Reeves was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of embezzlement and conspiracy. Katrina Reeves was also arrested Thursday and charged with embezzlement and conspiracy.
Lee Reeves worked in the bus garage as director of services at the time of the investigation, while Katrina Reeves is currently a bus driver.
The investigation began in October 2019 after turbos were reported missing from the garage.
A school resource deputy began the investigation, and due to the magnitude of criminal activity, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit assisted in the investigation.
Later, two search warrants were executed in the Wayne area and more than 700 items belonging to the Wayne County Board of Education were seized from the Reeves’ residence.
The property recovered is estimated to be valued at $15,000.
Also during the investigation, David “Eugene” Sammons, former transportation director, allegedly gave misleading information. Sammons allegedly said he wasn’t aware of anyone stealing items from the bus garage, and also stated that Lee Reeves wasn’t suspected of stealing.
Statements were obtained from multiple witnesses that stated Sammons was informed that Lee Reeves was stealing from the bus garage.
During the investigation, it was discovered that items were stolen from the bus garage for many years.
Sammons has been charged with obstructing an officer.
Thompson said the investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Milton Police Department:
POSSESSION WITH INTENT: Milton police arrested a man they said threw away a bag containing drugs during a traffic stop late Monday.
Jeffery Linton Meadows, 57, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer, according to a Facebook post made by the Milton Police Department.
According to the post, officers Alan Ashworth and Sean Beckett stopped to check a vehicle that was parked behind the Church of God on Washington Avenue. Police said a man, later identified as Meadows, exited the vehicle and threw a bag into the yard beside the church. Officers recovered the bag, which allegedly contained marijuana and Suboxone.
Meadows was arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court. He was being held Thursday in the Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $125,000 cash-only bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Grand larceny, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Merrill Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Crestmont Drive.
Stolen auto, 5 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 13th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 1 a.m. Jan. 31, 3500 block of Prospect Court.
Suspended or revoked license for DUI, 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, 20th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
SWAT, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
SWAT, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 5th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Jurmaine Ashton Jeffries, 31, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $50,000.
Angelo Isiah Sommerville, 33, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000 cash only.
Larry Laberl McCoy, 54, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Charles Shaffer, 50, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a circuit court order. Bond was not set.