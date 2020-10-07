HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
First-degree arson, 11:15 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Bridge Street.
Burglary, 9:59 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Division Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Obscenity and pornographic live conduct, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 22nd Street.
Trespass, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 1, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Abduction of a person, 2:33 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 26, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
Open container, 11:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Auto tampering, 10:44 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Sept. 20, 800 block of 18th Street.
Found property, 8:50 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 7th Avenue.
Auto tampering, 5:41 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Gary James Armstrong, 20, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with intimidation by a witness. Bond was set at $15,000.