HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:01 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto, 11:24 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
First-degree arson, 12:01 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Battery, 9:54 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 9 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Found property, 8:33 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 2:15 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:30 p.m. June 24, 900 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service, 1:29 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Bernard Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1:43 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card and petit larceny, 5 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Neel Street.
Trespass, 10:40 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of 26th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:45 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of Riverview Avenue.
Towing requirements and leaving the scene with property damage, 9:08 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outbuilding, 5 p.m. June 24, 900 block of Eutaw Place.
Trespass, 8:26 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, midnight Sunday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery and indecent exposure, 11:51 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
