HUNTINGTON — Four people were arrested after the Huntington Police executed two search warrants early Thursday throughout the city.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the first warrant was executed about 6:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Collis Avenue. Roger, 59, and Savanna Harless, 31, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine after police found a distribution amount of the substance and digital scales inside the home.
More arrests are expected to be made in relation to the search warrant.
The second search warrant was executed at 7:40 a.m. in the 500 block of West 27th Street, and Aaron “Ajax” Standifur, 48, and Eric Hooks, 35, were arrested as a result.
Standifur, the resident of the home, was arrested on an outstanding Wayne County warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. He also received two more felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after he was found to be in possession of distribution amounts of crystal methamphetamine, heroin and digital scales.
Hooks was arrested on two warrants for being a fugitive from justice surrounding child neglect charges in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and transferring stolen property charges in Wayne County.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 35th Street.
First-degree arson, 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 3rd Street.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering and petit larceny, noon Oct. 21, 3000 block of Bradley Road.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Adams Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon Oct. 31, 100 block of Priddle Street.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Oct. 29, 2600 block of Park Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue Rear.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 17th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, Marcum Terrace.
Domestic battery, 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Buffington Street.
Warrant service, 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, 4200 block of Hughes Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Angela Gail McDaniel, 59, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fleeing while DUI, DUI with drugs and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI. Bond was $23,000.
Harold Alan Price, 51, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Osborne, 32, was jailed at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.