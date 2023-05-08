HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 12:04 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 29th Street.
Domestic battery, 12:45 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. May 5, 300 block of Division Street.
Battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 8:38 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 15th Street.
Second-degree arson, 2:09 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 1:57 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 8th Street and 6th Avenue.
Information report, 4:50 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, defective equipment, 3:55 a.m. Sunday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, vehicle security, 12:57 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Rural Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kyle Hunter Bauman, 24, was jailed at 6:25 Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bauman with grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Michael Ray Gibson, 35, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Gibson with breaking and entering and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.
Caleb Lehman Blake, 38, was jailed at 7 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Blake with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $26,000.
Michael Robert Divincenzo, 53, was jailed at 3:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Divincenzo with fleeing in vehicle, no insurance, no operators, obstructing, and improper registration. Bond was set at $40,000.
