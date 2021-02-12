HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI less than .150, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Madison Avenue.
Fourth-degree arson or attempt to commit arson, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Domestic battery, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Unlisted, 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Gill Street.
Paraphernalia, 6 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Mitchell Andrew Holley, 37, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.
Leroy Rapheal Mitchell, 32, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.