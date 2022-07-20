ASHLAND — An Ashland man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges of abusing the corpse after local police found a body in his home last week.
According to Boyd County court documents filed Friday, Ashland Police Department officers responded to a house in the 2200 block of Lyons Lane to serve a search warrant.
Upon execution of the search warrant, officers located a body tucked between a bed and a wall.
The victim’s boyfriend, Whitney Filion, 44, was living in the home and knew the victim was deceased but did not call emergency personnel, the criminal complaint states.
Filion reportedly hid the corpse from others in the home by using blankets, and the complaint states “the corpse was placed in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”
Filion was arrested and later transported to the Boyd County Detention Center.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday.
Because individual reports were not made available, these are the only known details.
Obstructing an officer, 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service and execution, 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 12th Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Trespass, 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Felony destruction of property, 3:30 p.m. Friday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:17 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 13th Street.
Grand larceny, 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 4:45 p.m. July 14, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, Jan. 1, 1000 block of 27th Street.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 31st Street.
Towing requirements, 9:16 a.m. July 12, 500 block of 15th Street.
Petit larceny, midnight Monday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Third-degree arson, burning personal property of another of the value of $500 or more, 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, corner of Jefferson Avenue and West 16th Street.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Derrick Edward Adams, 39, was jailed Wednesday on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Billy Keith Ball, 34, was jailed at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Ball on a capias warrant. Bond was set at $36,000.
Lesley Andrew White, 44, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged White with a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Larry David Miller Jr., 41, was jailed at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Miller with wrongful injury to timber. Bond was set at $40,000.
Cameron Burks, 29, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Burks with a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Dallas Caldwell, 55, was jailed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed Caldwell on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Wayne Douglas Fowler Jr., 21, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed Fowler on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Jeramie Junior Vanover, 45, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Vanover with a probation violation. Bond was not set.