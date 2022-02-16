ASHLAND — An Ashland man was arrested Wednesday morning on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Trevor Zachariah Smith, 20, was arrested by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch and is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.
Smith is currently charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
According to Kentucky State Police, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. Smith was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.
The mission of the ICAC Task Force is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant Feb. 15 at a residence in Ashland. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Boyd County Coroner’s Office in Kentucky.
The Boyd County Coroner’s Office responded to a report Tuesday regarding a two-vehicle accident on the 7500 block of State Route 168.
The crash, reported just outside of the city limits of Catlettsburg, caused two fatalities.
One vehicle was traveling to Catlettsburg and the other toward Ashland.
According to the coroner’s office, the investigation indicates the vehicle traveling toward Ashland crossed the center lane, striking the other vehicle head on. The driver traveling toward Ashland was taken by ambulance to Cabell Huntington Hospital for their injuries.
The driver traveling toward Catlettsburg was flown by Healthnet to Cabell Huntington Hospital and was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department. The passenger of the same vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Kentucky State Police Post 14, Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and the Boyd County Coroner’s Office.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:27 p.m. June 1, 2021, 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.
Harassing or threatening via phone calls, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Washington Boulevard.
Parking in fire lane, 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, on the block of 25th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, misdemeanor; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 22nd Street and 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Lee Hatfield, 55, was jailed at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with person prohibited from possessing firearms, open container, license revoked from miscellaneous reasons and arson. Bond was set at $18,300.
Ollie David Roop, 43, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing an officer, fleeing while driving under the influence, fleeing with reckless disregard, malicious assault of an officer, aggravated driving under the influence and destruction of property. Bond was set at $50,000.
Dakota Michael Saul, 27, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property and domestic battery. Bond was set at $6,000.
Justin Blake Williams, 36, was jailed at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $50,000.
George Willard Stapleton, 38, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with altered Sudafed or altered precursors, two counts of conspiracy to distribute, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver heroin and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bond was not set.
Christina Newsome, 46, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with a circuit order. Bond was not set.
Ronald Wayne High, 66, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a court order. Bond was set at $2,000.
Charles Steven Mullins Jr., 44, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.